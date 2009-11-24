Social Capital 101

“Let me introduce you to someone who might be able to help you.” Some people build their entire reputation around this one line. As Malcolm Gladwell outlined in his breakthrough work, The Tipping Point, those who say this line most often are called Connectors. Essentially, Connectors are match makers. They have an enormous amount of contacts, and as such, they have a lot of influence. This social influence can form social capital.

Though not all of us are Connectors, many of us have an inherent desire to connect with others to further strengthen and expand our community. Evolutionary psychologists note this need to form communities and societies stems from our survival instincts (i.e.power in numbers). Though we are not always cognizant of our need to connect, societies are built and thrive based on their social capital. Sociologists have found those communities that engender high social capital tend to report less crime, and even show higher life expectancy rates.

Understanding the Value of Social Capital

As social infleuncers are the hub of vast networks, they have high social capital. As Malcolm Galdwell outlines, Connectors have an incredibly valuable position in society. They can grow professional and personal networks by making valuable connections.

Not all connections are made equal, however. Each set of relationships carries a different value. Your connection to your family is much different that your connection to your clients, or close friends or online acquaintances. Investing in people with high social capital can be incredibly advantageous for a company–particularly entrepreneurs. For example, though not all projects may pay well in the near term, the social capital of the client might substitute immediate monetary gains for future work.

Social Capital Online

Since the inception the internet, the definition of a Connector has changed. Connections can take seconds or require no effort at all. Twitter followers and LinkedIn connections have completely different value. While the Twitter follower might require little to no effort, the LinkedIn connection requires you have an existing connection directly or through a shared contact. One LinkedIn connection carries more social capital than one follower, as the effort that went into getting that connection is greater and more meaningful.