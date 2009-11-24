Best of TreeHugger: Landmine-Detecting Bacteria, a U.S.-China Electric Car Deal, and Solar Cells that Work Underground

This bizarre human powered vehicle is designed to make you move like a cheetah .

A new program modeled after ‘Cash for Clunkers’ is being carefully considered by Obama: ‘Cash for Caulkers’ would provide major incentives for weatherizing homes and increasing energy efficiency.

Scientists engineered bacteria to light up and glow green when placed near landmines.

During his trip to Asia, President Obama and Hu Jintao forged an intriguing China-US electric vehicle initiative.

These new cheap modern solar cells can be up to 6 times more effiicient–and they work underground.