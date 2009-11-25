Adidas and Star Wars Form an Imperial Shoe Force

Adidas Originals is joining forces with the (sadly but acceptably over-licensed) Star Wars brand for a new line of shoes and activewear due out early next year. Though this isn’t the first time Adidas and Star Wars have partnered, the results of this year’s collaboration are much more promising (read: nerdy) than the last. Take a look at the power of the Dark Side preview photos:



The “I Sense Something, a Presence I’ve Not Felt Since…” Sneakers

In these Vader-branded kicks, you’ll be ready to rush in against any foe. Wear them too long, and the odor becomes more powerful than you could possibly imagine.



The “Only Imperial Stormtroopers Are So Precise” Sneakers

No one will ever ask, “Aren’t you a little short for a stormtrooper?” again. On the other hand, these accessories may not be acceptable if you’re looking to join the 501st Legion.



The “You Don’t Know the Power of the Dark Side” Hoodie

The respiratory machine front flap is impressive. Most impressive.