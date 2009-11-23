Symbiotic Green Wall Makes Any Building Project Green

Construction sites are usually just urban eyesores, but Kooho Jung and Hayeon Kelly Choi have designed a space that could one day make people look forward to neighborhood construction. The Symbiotic Green Wall turns the barrier between construction and the street into a living ecosystem, complete with grass pots, birds nests, and pollution monitors.

The wall is completely self-sustaining thanks to a built-in rainwater collection system that gathers water from the roof as well as from the construction site within. Once collected, the water is purified and used as nourishment for the wall. Rainwater is also used as part of a sprinkler system to eliminate dust inside the construction site.

Of course, the Symbiotic Green Wall has never been tested in a real world setting, and it’s easy to argue that putting it up is more trouble than it’s worth for short-lived construction jobs. But for construction jobs that last months or even years, the wall could provide a much-need visual distraction. And who knows? One day, Symbiotic Green Walls could even be used as vertical vegetable gardens for urban areas.

[Via Inhabitat]