advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Got Courage? Then You’re in Business

By Corey Michael Blake1 minute Read

I blogged recently about how important-no, invaluable-integrity is in business. As you may know, I believe that integrity should be the linchpin of every business, no matter how large or small. But tied up in integrity is something else: courage.

In business, every day requires courage: courage to tap into a new market; courage to create a new product; courage to prevent and correct unethical decisions; courage to empower employees; courage to take risks; courage to keep performing, keep achieving, keep dreaming. Without this very important quality (and skill, for courage can be learned) at its helm, a business is doomed to mediocrity. 

So, what does courage look like in business? It takes many forms, and can be embodied and exemplified by employees at every level. For example:

  • The woman who believes in her vision enough to educate herself, aggressively but calculatedly pursue funding, and leave her steady job to become an entrepreneur;
  • The employee who knows that his colleague (or boss) has done something unethical and takes steps to rectify the situation, either by encouraging confession or by reporting him to a superior;
  • The mid-level manager who steps outside her duties for the benefit of the client;
  • The CEO who asks his employees for feedback, addresses concerns, and incorporates some of the information to create new policies, positions, or products; AND
  • The employee who believes in a cause and encourages the company to become involved

How have you showed courage (or failed to show it) in your business lately?

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life