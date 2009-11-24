The 3 “Must Have” Gifts to Give & Receive this Holiday Season Guaranteed to Reduce Your Stress

#1 Give Kids the Gift of Certainty . According to the the annual American Psychological Association (APA) Study, Stress in America (released 11/3/09) parents and kids had a very different perspectives on how our kids are experiencing stress. Adults and young people ages 8 -17 years old were surveyed. 63% of parents said their children had little or no stress. In reality only 31% of young people reported little or no stress. As for sources of stress; of the young people surveyed; 44% said doing well in school was a source of stress, 30% worry about the family having enough money, and 8% said the relationships with their parents were source of stress.

Undoubtedly there is value in young people having age appropriate recognition and appreciation of family demands and challenges. But the truth is young people today have unprecedented access to the barrage of real time potentially troubling events. Kids often are the collateral damage when parents have conflicts. They hear you when you talk about your life– and — when you interpret “breaking news” like the recent tragedy at Fort Hood. Just because they’re texting doesn’t mean they’re not listening in on our conversations. Our kids can experience the anxiety, worry, and fear that we adults experience; at school, at home, and perhaps even in the so-called ‘safe’ environments we create for them for afternoon extracurricular and weekend activities. And of course don’t forget downloadable episodes of tween & teen soap operas creating and perpetuating disturbing ‘realities’, myths and expectations of a life grounded in perpetual happiness, minimal work and lack of boredom.

This holiday season as you plan for holidays include a specific plan for spending extra non structured time with the children in your life. Listen and understand what’s worrying them and why.

Finally, let the children in your life know there is certainty in your love for them and your efforts to make the world a better place for their future. For details on the APA study go to: http://www.apa.org/releases/stress-children.html.

#2 Give Yourself the Gift of Life. Did you know that more people died on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day than any other day of the year? It’s true. According to the American Heart Association latest statistics, approximately 2400 people a day die of coronary artery disease in the United States. Seasonal variation in the incidence of myocardial infarction and cardiac death has been long established. The mechanisms underlying this variation which holds true in both colder than normal climates is not fully understood. But Dr. David Phillips and his team of researchers at University of California at San Diego studied US cardiac daily deaths specifically to answer the following questions; Is there a difference between the effect of the winter holidays that is separate from the effect of winter weather? If there is a holiday peak with this peak be linked to something that is potentially preventable?

A total of 53 million deaths were examined over a 28 year period (1978-2001). Here is what they found. There are two discrete peaks in cardiac death during the holidays— one for Christmas and one for New Year’s day. They observe this holiday peak nationwide. Specifically there are 5% more deaths or what they termed excess deaths. in 2009 this would translate into approximately 120 excess deaths on Christmas and New Years this year. Dr. Phillips describes the holidays as a “risk factor for death”. The peak is distinct from the winter peak. This excess mortality is growing proportionately larger over time.