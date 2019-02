Maybe these days the rich are less rich–but there are still enough filthy, stinking loaded people out there to buy outrageously priced gifts, as Yatzer’s round-up of ultra-luxurious doodads attests. A few of our favorites: Aurumania’s $120K gold-plated, diamond-encrusted track bike (above).

Bless’s $15K fox-fur hammock:

And the comparatively bargain-basement $6K Bang & Olufsen Beosound 5. Hey, something has to go in the kid’s room, right?

[Full list at Yatzer via Coolhunting]