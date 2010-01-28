iDate Internet Dating Conference

This conference makes us think of those happy couples in the eHarmony ads (gag), but the side of Internet dating that most of us don’t see is actually the most financially successful. The biggest casual-fling sites, such as Adult FriendFinder, each attract 20 million monthly visitors — nearly quadruple the typical tally at a major relationship-focused site like eHarmony — who shell out $30 a month to take part. Sites that serve niche audiences cost even more: The Ashley Madison Agency targets married folks with the motto “Life is short, have an affair” — for $60 a month. Industry analyst Mark Brooks says more women have started visiting adult-dating sites because that’s where the men are. “There’s a saying — guys lie about wanting long-term relationships, and women lie about wanting short-term relationships,” he says. Ah, lust. — SS