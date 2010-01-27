advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Cattle Industry Annual Convention and Trade Show

By Fast Company Calendar1 minute Read

Beef lovers, take note: The 6,000 ranchers at this bovine confab may not look like power brokers, but they’re ultimately in charge of a $76 billion industry — and the products that land on your plates. Lately, they worry, too little of it is Angus or Kobe (not that they’re having a cow about it). “We’ve seen a lot of evidence that though people may have been holding off on fine dining lately, they’re anxious to return as the economy strengthens,” says Tom Field, executive director of producer education for the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association. To help cattlemen (and women) help diners back to the table, former Waldorf-Astoria executive chef John Doherty will be teaching a session on leadership. These are some high steaks. — ZW

Wed, January 27
Slaughter 
Cattle Industry Annual Convention and Trade Show San Antonio

Have an event to share? Email calendar[at]fastcompany[dot]com

Visit the FC Now Blog or Calendar App for more events.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life