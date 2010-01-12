American Idol Season 9

In its eighth season, the television juggernaut that is American Idol brought in an incredible $850 mil-lion in advertising revenue and attracted a Nielsen-topping 27 million viewers per episode. The bad news: Ad revenue was down more than 5% from season 7, and viewership was down 7%. As its ninth season debuts, Idol is swapping one brand of zany (Paula Abdul) for another (Ellen DeGeneres) in an attempt to regain some of its lost mojo. Will it work? Don’t ask me. I’m still bitter about Adam Lambert. — SS