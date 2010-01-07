Every year, thousands of geeks gather in Las Vegas for the Consumer Electronics Show, the world’s largest consumer technology trade show. This year’s keynote speakers feature regulars such as Microsoft chief executive Steve Ballmer and newcomers including Zhou Huajian, the chairman of Chinese consumer-electronics giant Hisense. But the real stars of CES are the gadgets. Last year, the Palm Pre became the first mobile device to take home the Best in Show prize. This year, watch out for e-books. In June, CES announced the creation of a new area devoted entirely to e-book technology; by September, all the available stalls were sold out. — EW