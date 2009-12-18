National Regifting Day

Two points about regifting: First, if Jacqueline Onassis did it, how tacky could it be? In 1971, she gave her second husband, Aristotle Onassis, a watch once owned by JFK that had been a gift from a socialite couple. It was recently auctioned for more than $150,000. Second, regifting is smart, not just for your pocketbook but also for the earth. According to a survey by research firm Money Management International, the second-most-popular reason for regifting was a desire to recycle. (The first was saving on holiday expenses.) No, we don’t buy that excuse, either, but one more reindeer sweater and we’ll probably try it too. — ACL