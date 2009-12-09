World Anti-Aging Congress

With 77 million boomers marching toward early-bird specials and Viagra-fueled nights, the anti-aging business is … booming. But let’s look past the (wrinkle-free) surface of the $56 billion industry: The real growth has been in bolstering the deteriorating insides of the aging. Soaring sales of an alphabet soup of supplements (vitamins D, C, E, omega-3, DHEA), exercise gear, and hormone replacements have given new life to the sector, if not, as buyers hope, to themselves. — KR