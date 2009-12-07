Search-Engine Strategies ’09

What’s today’s best search-engine strategy? “Look beyond the search engines,” says What Would Google Do? author Jeff Jarvis, who will give a keynote address at this event. Traditionally, companies looking to get discovered online have stocked their Web sites with buzzwords to “optimize” them for Google and Yahoo. But now that Twitter link-trimmer bit.ly is generating just as many clicks as Google News — roughly 1 billion each month — Jarvis says marketers have a choice: “They can generate conversation [within social media], where real humans discuss fresh information, or stick with Google, where content ferments like wine and cheese.” Sounds del.icio.us. — DAN MACSAI