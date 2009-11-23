Today’s Vision of Tomorrow: Circulation Stats, News Corp. Say Bits Replace Ink for Newsprint

Remember back in olden days when a story would break and the chief at the local daily would yell, “Stop the presses!” Well, they’ve finally stopped. And in the future, most of our newspaper content will be delivered via digital tech. Here are the stories today that point the way:

Newspaper Circulation Lower Than You Think

Some of the information that supports the notion that newspaper readers are abandoning their paper-and-ink copies comes from the Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC), a body that keeps track of certain newspaper circulation numbers. Ironically, they’re showing increases in circulation, but as a piece over at BusinessWeek has just highlighted, it’s the result of new accounting procedures that could be masking a drop-off in newspaper sales that’s worse than you might think.

In April the ABC changed its rules on how publications can count digital versus physical subscriptions–beforehand newspapers could only count each subscriber once–but from April dual-package subscribers can be counted twice. The upshot, of course, is that newspapers can report in the new statistics format and mask any underlying fall-off in print subscriber figures. There’s a second tweak that might also be inflating the figures too: Before April only digital subscriptions that cost at least 25% of the physical paper’s charges were counted, and after April even subscriptions that cost a penny count.

How’s this affected the figures? Overall, the circulation among the 379 papers the ABC tracks has slipped 10% on the previous year, even allowing for the double-dip counting. Though the slipping economy has affected this, it’s still extremely bad news for the newspaper industry. But looking at the physical/digital subscriber split it’s clear that the swing is toward digital versions: The Wall Street Journal for example noted a 14% gain to 407,000 digital subscribers, and The New York Times (which reported the first sub 1-million subscriber count in decades) showed a 120% growth in digital subscribers up to 53,000. These figures are, of course, affected by the ABC’s rule changes, but you can easily argue they’re significant enough a swing to overcome the double-counting effect, and thus are a good indicator that digital is the future for newsprint.

