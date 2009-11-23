Undead Tech: Apple’s Magic Mouse Has Trackball Bad-Assitude

Until we can harness our brain-power for desktop pointing, Apple’s Magic Mouse will remain one of the most innovative (and polarizing ) clickable rodents on the market. But it definitely isn’t new.

In fact, if you look at how your hand is supposed to use Magic Mouse, which Apple released last month and updated for Windows this week, it’s really not a mouse at all. To your fingers, it’s more like a trackball.

The Magic Mouse asks you to draw your digits around the surface as if you’re sweeping some diminutive kitchen floor. Doing that allows you to scroll in any direction, including in a circle, or flip between Web pages just like on an Apple trackpad.

You may remember feeling this same sense of “magic,” and not talking about the last time you watched Serendipty with a chocolate-and-Vicodin milkshake. The “magic” mouse feels brings back muscle-memories of this bad-boy: the TrackMan Marble+, one of many beloved and now-anachronistic-seeming trackballs that combined the best of mice–scroll wheel, three buttons–with the planted bliss of the ball-pointer. (Image courtesy of this blog.)

Microsoft also took a crack at this kind of hybrid device in their Intellimouse line with this marbly monolith, the Trackball Explorer, versions of which have a cult following that keeps eBay prices high.