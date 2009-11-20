How Sun Microsystems Fans the Flames of Employee Passion

How does an organization like Sun Microsystems create a

workplace where employees love to come to work? Bill MacGowan Chief Human Resource Officer for Sun

Microsystems, was gracious enough to share some of their best practices.

He told me that they value and appreciate good, smart people

who enjoy change, innovation, and other people. “ Leadership at Sun has been successful at creating a real

meritocracy. We allow people to speak their minds, and not be afraid to learn

from failure.” One of the key

elements in creating workplaces where employees love to do their best work is

to listen to their ideas and give them freedom to act.

I was impressed

by that statement as I’d just worked with an executive of another organization

who was particularly harsh on employees any time an idea failed, and he

wondered why employees seemed less willing to participate and make new

suggestions.

I asked Bill how Sun developed so much of the loyalty that I

had heard their employees express. He spoke about Sun’s flexibility. “ We

appreciate that people do their best work in different ways, so we allow our

employees to work from home when possible. If an employee doesn’t need to make

the commute but they prefer not to work at home, we have satellite centers

where they can work that are closer to their homes.”

That made sense to me since so much time spent on the road

is wasted and interferes with either personal time or productivity time.