Ad With Dying, Computer-Animated Polar Bears Stirs Controversy

How far is too far, in the effort to teach the public about global warming?

A U.K. group called Plane Stupid is drawing fire for a new ad they're airing, which depictes polar bears chucked from planes and falling to their death. It's meant to illustrate the point that every plane flight emits about 880 pounds of carbon-dioxide–about the weight of a polar bear.







As Ed Gillespie, the co-director of sustainable marketing firm Futerra writes in The Guardian:

He goes on to make a very interesting point: Shock ads tend to work in cases like safe-sex, when it’s a matter of making smarter personal decisions. You see a memorable ad, and you think twice before unprotected sex.

But global warming is a different problem–one of collective action, in addition to personal choice. And that’s why Gillespie advocates ads that emphasize positive choices–such as the Airplot campaign by Greenpeace and these Trains vs Planes viral ads.