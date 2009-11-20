Nendo Brings Minimalist Magic to New Issey Miyake Shop

Last week, we brought you a slideshow highlighting a new exhibit of works by Oki Sato, the founder of Nendo. Today, Nendo has announced their latest project: A hyper-sexy series of display furniture, which is being deployed at Issey Miyake shops across Tokyo.

The new Issey Miyake line has new items in 20 colors each, and will refresh every two months. So Nendo designed a series of display pieces which can constantly be arranged in new, quirky, overlapping patterns–an idea of constant change lifted from the chaotic, always evolving state of Japanese convenience stores. The make the parallel more explicit, the furniture itself is made to look like a wire-frame shopping cart, and the packaging designs (seen on the shelves above) look like food containers.