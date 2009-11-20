Inside the Vamp-artment of Twilight’s Edward Cullen, Buy It for $3.3M!

Must every facet of Twilight’s sparkly-skinned lead vampire Edward be irresistible? He may be a blood chugger, but his interior design sense doesn’t suck. The character’s (played by Robert Pattinson) digs are featured prominently in New Moon, and the pics below will surely help bring to life many a teen fantasy.

It’s designed by Arthur Erickson, the award-winning architect behind Fresno, California’s City Hall, the San Diego Convention Center, the Kuwait Oil Complex, and the Ritz-Carlton in Vancouver.

It has more than 5,000 square feet, has five bedrooms, four bathrooms, an outdoor pool, a chef’s kitchen, and a koi pond. A steady stream of porcelain-fleshed goth girl visitors is not officially included in $3.298 million pricetag, but, you know…

Broker Jason Soprovich is the one to bribe for an appointment.