Blog FAIL: What was I thinking?!

About four or five years ago, when everyone started launching corporate blogs, a lot of people (myself included) thought it was OK to just use it as a medium to post press releases, without a lot of context. Like the scrunchie, that guy I dated sophomore year, and stirrup pants, this goes down in history as one of those “What was I thinking?” moments.

People say hindsight is always 20/20, but why didn’t I at least add some insight, like a Q&A with the CEO or a customer review, to accompany the press release? Maybe I was hoping that my extreme lack of creativity would have the opposite effect on people, making them think I was a genius. The “Modern Art” effect, if you will, similar to hanging a beer can on a wall and selling it to the Guggenheim. Thank god people (hopefully myself included) have evolved.

The best blogs make you forget that they’re coming from a company. One great example is Seventh Generation’s blog, which only periodically mentions their company, but never too overtly. Instead, they focus on information that their ideal “conscious consumer” would want to know about. In an entirely different league is their executive chairman Jeff Hollender’s blog, The Inspired Protagonist, which essentially provides mini-editorials and timely reactions to breaking news. His writing is smart but still accessible.