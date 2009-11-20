Today’s Vision of Tomorrow: Digital Music From Mobile Pandora, Sony’s iTunes Rival

Digital music turned the recording industry upside down several times already, and given the amazing rate of change it’s going to keep evolving dramatically. A couple of news items today point to how this evolution will mean we consume music tomorrow.

Pandora Users Point to a Mobile Streaming Music Future

Pandora’s one of the leading names in digital music consumption simply because its business model of streaming and recommending music to its users like an Internet radio station has struck a chord with millions of people. Now some new data has shed a light on exactly why the service has been growing so rapidly, and it’s thanks to a slightly surprising phenomenon: A huge chunk of users of Pandora are doing so via their smartphones.

Pandora’s been installed on 13 million smartphones to date, including the king of the smartphone market the iPhone, as well as BlackBerrys, Palm devices, and Android phones. This scattergun approach to making the device available on different platforms has obviously paid off for Pandora, since 24% of its users are smartphone-based. The service also streams 25% of its music to mobile users–suggesting that mobile users are slightly more heavy consumers than those on the desktop. According to Musically, this percentage is a match for the numbers of mobile users of both iTunes and Amazon digital downloads too.

Why’s this important? The story here is that streaming music solutions are on the rise, and that simultaneously we know the future of cell phones is smartphone technology: Cut those together with Pandora’s statistics and it looks like one huge way we’ll be accessing music in the future is while we’re on the trot, via a streaming service. If Pandora keeps growing, and Spotify makes a big dent in the U.S. market, mobile streaming may even begin to challenge the download-to-iPod model that’s currently driving Apple’s cash machine. And that suggests that Apple itself may be joining the game soon–to keep its grip on the digital music market.

Sony’s iTunes Challenger: Sony Online Service