Be social and the networking will follow.

Just look at that sentence!

Incorporate. Social. Like saying, “Let’s engineer some fun.”

I hear this sentence uttered a lot these days, in corridors, over pret-a-mangers and bento boxes. Everyone’s trying to make up the creek with a better paddle, Twitter and Facebook being two of them. “Social Media Director” is the newest gig on deck.

But Facebook and Twitter are not social networking. This I am certain of. They are merely tools we tenuously by which to build off-line trust that will endure should they be compromised. It’s already happened – witness the recent spate of fake FB friends telling you they’re stuck in some far off country and need money wired urgently. And note what happens when your broadband connection craps out – you groan but basically get on with your offline life without dwelling in it because you have to.

Fortunately, most of us can detect a spammer because spammers don’t know how to talk to people. That’s because they’re not interested in people. They’re only interested in themselves, what’s in it for them. They have the empathy of a hit and run driver.

If you’re a true social networker, you love and care about people who help themselves. You naturally put self, and your immediate needs, second. You notice when a community member is sick, in need, or poised for an introduction. You will make that connection happen, before brushing your teeth. You are a catalyst. The real test – will your community rally to your side in times of real need?