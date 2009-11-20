Giving Thanks

Ask anyone on the street or in your office the last time they’ve heard so much as a real thank you from the boss. Oh sure, the boss may have said, “thanks” in passing. That is in passing the employee on the way out to lunch to meet a client. The employee is left wondering if his or her efforts were really worth it. Chances are they won’t be raising their hand when the boss asks again for volunteers to stay late.

It’s Thanksgiving and your employees know they should be thankful they have a job. Well I’m sure they are, but are they thankful you are their boss? Will a better boss be high up on their wish list this Christmas? I’m wondering if Santa will have enough to go around. Here’s why. According to recent research from Delta Road, a Denver-based Career coaching firm, eighty-one percent of 700 employees surveyed classified their immediate supervisor as a “lousy manager.” What Makes Someone a Bad Boss? Delta Road’s study found that the following were characteristics displayed by “bad bosses:” * don’t involve employees in decision-making * don’t buy into work-life balance * flat-out rude to workers * think intimidation is an effective management tool

* endorse the “my way or the highway” theory * subscribe to the “churn and burn” management theory * don’t ask employees for their views or ideas If that were your boss, would you still be thankful for the situation you are in? Don’t bother looking for a quick fix. Becoming a good manager takes effort. Sometimes it’s difficult to see how poorly you are doing until someone holds up a mirror and shows you what you really look like. If you are working on your New Year’s resolution list this Thanksgiving, be sure to add taking a deep look inside and asking others for feedback. You don’t have to be a lousy boss. In fact, your people will be willing to stay with you if they see you are making an effort to improve. According to the survey, Seventy-seven percent of employees surveyed said they would seriously consider staying in their current position if their bad boss made an honest attempt at changing. Begin by thanking your employees for a job well done and don’t forget to take them out to lunch every now and again. Roberta

