If eBooks Are the Future, Do Publishers Have a Plan?

The numbers are in, and eBooks may very well be the bright spot in book publishing’s dim future–but only if publishers can figure out a way to keep the momentum going.

EBook sales accounted for $46.5 million as of the end of September, according to the International Digital Publishing Forum (IDPF), but that number only represents trade eBook sales through wholesale channels. Retail numbers may be as much as double these figures due to industry wholesale discounts, says IDPF. It’s a drop in the bucket for book sales overall, which amounted to about $1.26 billion for the month of September, according to the Association of American Publishers

(AAP).

What’s most astonishing, though, is that eBooks have sold like hotcakes without a marketing or sales strategy. Publishers are moving quick to catch up as new digital innovations come to market.

“Everybody’s awake now,” says Mike Shatzkin, a 40-year industry veteran and founder of the

Idea Logical Company, a firm of digital publishing futurists. He lauds larger publishers such as Random House and Hachette for being way ahead in terms of the mechanics of getting eBooks to market. But one of the publishers’ biggest problems, he says, is that their selling strategies are built around book formats, and not about the interests of the people reading those books.

Brian O’Leary, founder

of Magellan Media, a publishing industry consultancy, agrees that the approach to finding the eBookworms varies from publisher to publisher. For instance, he notes many of Hachette Book Group’s titles have had simultaneous print, audio, and e-book versions that are marketed and sold using common campaigns.

HarperStudio’s publisher, Bob Miller, acknowledged that their overall strategy so far, is integrated with their print program because many of their eBooks and digital audiobooks have traditional print versions. This from the HarperCollins imprint that rocked the publishing world recently when they announced a 50-50 profit-sharing deal with authors–a departure from the traditional 7% to 15% royalty– and publishers of the multi-media “Vook” CRUSH IT!

Miller speculates that commercial fiction categories such as thriller, mystery, suspense, romance, and science fiction will continue to sell briskly in digital format. “Readers of these genres will continue to like the convenience and low cost of this format and are less concerned about having the physical book to keep on a shelf,” he says.