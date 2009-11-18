Chrome OS Is Still Not an Attack on Windows

Google’s OS was sneak peeked today at the Googleplex. The Wall Street Journal digital called it a “direct challenge to Microsoft Windows.” Really? Let’s clear up some confusion once and for all: Putting the word “OS” after something doesn’t mean it’s a shot at Redmond. (Screenshot below courtesy of Gizmodo .)

When we first heard about the Chrome OS this summer, I argued that it was destined for relatively simple embedded devices like kiosks. What we saw of Chrome today backs that hunch up.

According to the principals involved in the today’s sneak-peek, the Chrome OS is being optimized for the devices that will pop up in between smartphones and laptops. This is, in fact, the only segment of the computing world that Windows doesn’t serve. Right now, many netbooks run Windows XP, but are phasing out support for that version.

In a nice piece of cognitive dissonance, the WSJ reports: “Every [Chrome] application will be a Web application. There will be NO desktop apps. Chrome OS is essentially a browser with a few modifications. All data in Chrome OS resides in the cloud.”

That’s meaningful. Google is very good at Web apps, but even they cannot overcome the Web’s restrictions. WebKit, the core rendering engine of Chrome, doesn’t support multi-threaded JavaScript: That means any app you run in Chrome OS can only use one thread of the processor in your computer. Multi-threading is what makes apps like iTunes do so much work so breezily on Windows and Macs.