One-Hour Furniture: Godspeed Makes Its Pieces in Under 60 Minutes

You can get a lot of things in a little under an hour. A pizza. A haircut. How about a chair? The designers at Godspeed have condensed the often agonizingly long development phase of industrial design into 60 short minutes: Each piece is concepted and manufactured in one hour.

Dutch designer Joy van Erven and Swedish designer Finn Ahlgren began

collaborating a year ago in Tel Aviv, and agreed that they needed to

make a statement about contemporary design. That statement–cheekily

reflected in their URL: weareonlyinitforthemoney.com–was to make furniture, fast. By removing the “sketch phase” and grabbing whatever materials are readily available, Godspeed is able to transform ho-hum wood planks and salvaged construction materials into visually intriguing furnishings. And they look pretty sturdy, too.

Structural wonderment aside, you gotta love the raw, slap-dash feeling each piece conveys. You can almost see the designers working against the clock, scrambling to add more details if time allows–check out the spray-painted color of those chairs above, added after the pieces were assembled.

[Core77]