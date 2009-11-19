The Gunn Report’s Most Decorated Ads Include Interactive for the First Time

The 2009 Gunn Report, an encyclopedia of the world’s highly decorated ads, is out.

The report is something of a bible for companies looking to hire top talent. Rather than awarding any plaudits itself, it simply tabulates the 100 ads and campaigns that won the most industry awards throughout the year. This year they included interactive and online work for the first time.

Via Creative Review, here are three of the top winners. Above, in the print catagory: BBDO/Proximity’s (Kuala Lumpur) Jeep Two Worlds campaign, which shows all the ground you can cover in a jeep. (With tropical and arctic natives on either side, and the silhouette of a Jeep where they meet–a Venn diagram, really.)

Saatchi & Saatchi (New York) won the most awards for commercial work, in this series of ads for Crest:







And online, the inevitable winner was Crispin Porter’s Whopper Sacrifice campaign for Burger King: