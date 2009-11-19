Apple Tablet Delayed, but With OLED Screen and Condé Nast Mags

Whee, the Apple Tablet merry-go-round spins and spins: Today adds a clutch of rumors that, if you grapple them all together, are another quietly confident tick in the “it’s definitely real” box. But one suggestion is that the beast is delayed, which is the kind of rumor we hate to hear.

Conde Nast Getting Ready, Wired to have an iTablet Edition?

According to AllThingsD, beleaguered publisher Condé Nast is already tweaking their digital magazine publishing format to suit Apple’s Tablet, despite the fact there’s not a public shred of confirmation from Apple itself that the thing is on its way anytime soon or even that it’s real–much less what formats it will support.

Whether it’s fallen for the rumors or just wants to jump on the publicity bandwagon, Condé Nast has said it’ll have a digital tabletized version of Wired (a very fitting choice) ready first, sometime around the middle of next year, and follow with versions for all its 18 titles. Further information suggests they’ll be using a custom package from Adobe to make this work–which makes sense. Adobe already makes the software that Condé and many other magazine publishers use to design the print versions. But the driving technology will be Adobe’s AIR–which doesn’t work on the iPhone due to limited processor power, RAM considerations and battery-drainage. Would Flash or AIR be included on an iTablet, which faces none of these restrictions? It’s likely.

Of course, Tablet Wired and the rest of them will also be compatible with other tablet/slate PCs (like the CrunchPad – where is that thing anyhow?). But the clear intention behind Condé’s thinking, if the rumor is reliable, is to latch onto Steve Jobs’ newest project like a limpet to a rock, in the hope that the iTablet’s successes can revolutionize Condé’s whole industry like the iPhone’s changed the smartphone game. By the way, Fast Company is also working on a Tablet version of the magazine–go ahead and write about us.

iTablet Hardware: LCD and OLED Displays, Delay Until Later in 2010

Over at Digitimes there’s a rumor that once again tackles the screens the fabled iTablet will have. According to sources inside the Chinese manufacturer pool busy making the hardware, Apple’s changed its mind about the screen technology recently. Foxconn, Quanta Computer and Pegatron Technology are the companies concerned, and between them they’ll be supplying Apple with two models of iTablet: A 10.6-inch LCD touchscreen model, and a 9.7-inch OLED touch version.