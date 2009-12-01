J-Pal’s Most Provocative Inquiries

Is the prospect of top-down (government) monitoring or grassroots accountability better at preventing corruption on a local infrastructure project? Subjects: 600 villages on Java, Indonesia

Answer

Grassroots participation had negligible effect, while a top-down system reduced missing funds by 8%.

Question

Does removing group liability — the mutual accountability common in microfinance — raise loan default?

Subjects: 3,285 clients of a microfinance bank in the Philippines

Answer

No. Counter to conventional wisdom, defaults did not rise after group liability was removed. But loan officers were less likely to expand to new areas without group liability becauseof the lingering belief that it helps.

Question

How do couples pool financial risk and respond to temporary changes in income?

Subjects: 142 married couples in Kenya

Answer

Inefficiently. Husbands increase spending when they get an income boost but not when their wives do. Wives’ spending does not change in response to an income boost. Wives share their boost with husbands, but husbands do not sharetheirs with wives.

Question

What incentives most effectively encourage distribution of female condoms?

Subjects: Hairstylists in Lusaka, Zambia