Conscious Capitalists Focus on the Ideals of Businesses

MACKEY SAYS: “The Good”

WHAT HE DOESN’T SAY:

The Container Store: The purveyor of plastic sells a “bamboo compost pail” and encourages employees to buy CFLs, but its environmental policy borders on parody: “Having salespeople who anticipate customers’ needs so they get everything they need in a single trip to the store.”

MACKEY SAYS: “The True”

WHAT HE DOESN’T SAY:

Google: Despite Google’s mission to “make money without doing evil,” the search giant’s pursuit of global domination has meant bending to censorship pressures in China and drawing fire from authors and the Department of Justice’s antitrust division for its book-scanning project.

MACKEY SAYS: “The Beautiful”

WHAT HE DOESN’T SAY:

Apple: After being called out repeatedly in recent years for using such toxic chemicals as brominated flame retardants, phthalate plasticisers, chlorine, and PVC in its products, the paragon of planned obsolescence has only recently begun cleaning up its act.