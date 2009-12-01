advertisement
Conscious Capitalists Focus on the Ideals of Businesses

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

MACKEY SAYS: “The Good”

William Tindell

WHAT HE DOESN’T SAY:
The Container Store: The purveyor of plastic sells a “bamboo compost pail” and encourages employees to buy CFLs, but its environmental policy borders on parody: “Having salespeople who anticipate customers’ needs so they get everything they need in a single trip to the store.”

MACKEY SAYS: “The True”

Eric Schmidt

WHAT HE DOESN’T SAY:
Google: Despite Google’s mission to “make money without doing evil,” the search giant’s pursuit of global domination has meant bending to censorship pressures in China and drawing fire from authors and the Department of Justice’s antitrust division for its book-scanning project.

MACKEY SAYS: “The Beautiful”

Steve Jobs

WHAT HE DOESN’T SAY:
Apple: After being called out repeatedly in recent years for using such toxic chemicals as brominated flame retardants, phthalate plasticisers, chlorine, and PVC in its products, the paragon of planned obsolescence has only recently begun cleaning up its act.

MACKEY SAYS: “The Heroic”

Bill Gates

WHAT HE DOESN’T SAY:
Grameen Bank and The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation: Other than Whole Foods, the only organizations Mackey cites for “changing and improving the world” are Grameen Bank and the Gates Foundation, two nonprofits that don’t have to answer to Wall Street.

