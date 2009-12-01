The Simpsons, by the Numbers

Animating each half-hour episode takes six months, requires dozens of animators in the u.S. and Korea, and cost more than $500,000.

This season is The Simpsons’ 21st, making it the longest-running prime-time comedy in U.S. TV history. (No. 1 drama: Gunsmoke, which ran for 20 seasons.)

During the show’s opening credits, a supermarket cashier scans Maggie Simpson. She’s worth $486.52.

The Simpsons universe contains more than 300 supporting characters, including Comic Book Guy, Squeaky-Voiced Teen, and Krusty the Clown.

The major Simpsons cast members make $400,000 per episode.

Consumers worldwide spent more than $750 million on Simpsons merchandise last year.

Homer Simpson makes and estimated $65,000 a year working as a nuclear Safety Inspector.