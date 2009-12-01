The Simpsons, by the Numbers

Animating each half-hour episode takes six months, requires dozens of animators in the u.S. and Korea, and cost more than $500,000.
This season is The Simpsons’ 21st, making it the longest-running prime-time comedy in U.S. TV history. (No. 1 drama: Gunsmoke, which ran for 20 seasons.)
During the show’s opening credits, a supermarket cashier scans Maggie Simpson. She’s worth $486.52.
The Simpsons universe contains more than 300 supporting characters, including Comic Book Guy, Squeaky-Voiced Teen, and Krusty the Clown.
The major Simpsons cast members make $400,000 per episode.
Consumers worldwide spent more than $750 million on Simpsons merchandise last year.
Homer Simpson makes and estimated $65,000 a year working as a nuclear Safety Inspector.
In 1990, 33.6 million people watched “Bart Gets an F” the highest-rated episode in Simpsons history.
Marge and Lisa have 8 eyelashes. Maggie has 6.
The Simpsons finished the 1989-90 season at #28 in the Nielsen ratings, the first Fox show ever to break into the top 30.
Last season, it ranked 83rd.
Today the show averages 6.7 million viewers — although it’s the 7th most watched show on Hulu.
Last year, companies spent $314.8 million to advertise during Simpsons first-runs and prime-time repeats, down 16.8% from 2007.
Burger King, Target, and bowling ball maker Brunswick are among the 500-plus companies around the world that have been licensed to use the Simpsons brand.