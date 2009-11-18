EcoFactor Wins Cleantech Open Competition

The Cleantech Open has long been a breeding ground for successful startups, including Adura Technologies, GreenVolts, and Cool Earth Solar. So we should all probably keep a close eye on EcoFactor, this year’s National Prize Winner. The startup, selected from 12 finalists in the Cleantech Open’s business plan competition, has developed a personal residential energy management system for heating, air-conditioning, and ventilation. In other words, it’s an intelligent HVAC system.

As we’ve discussed in our previous coverage of EcoFactor, the system works in tandem with a wireless thermostat rigged up to a DSL or cable box that sends weather information. EcoFactor then changes the indoor temperature based on weather patterns, set parameters, and past thermostat usage. The system is so effective that EcoFactor claims it can save 20 to 30% on HVAC usage.

Now that EcoFactor has won the Cleantech Open, it will a prize package worth $250,000, including $100,000 in seed capital. It’s not enough to send EcoFactor to the big time, but it’s enough to get the attention of investors. Also be on the lookout for runners-up Alphabet Energy (waste heat recapture) and MicroMidas (converts raw sewage into biodegradable plastic).

