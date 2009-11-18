Nine Chairs Designed to Save the World

Next month, all eyes will turn towards Copenhagen for the U.N.’s 2009 Climate Change Conference–a meeting billed as a decisive point in the battle against carbon emissions. A slew of young designers wants to help, and they’ve produced 35 experimental chairs, pegged to the summit, around the theme of fostering “new forms of dialogue, negotiation, and collaboration.”

They’re on display now in Copenhagen, at the Cabinetmakers’ Autumn Exhibition, an influential furniture show that pairs young designers with furniture manufacturers, and lets their imaginations loose. So what sort of ideas are at work? We’ve culled seven of the entries, and noticed three basic themes.

The first is a variation on the idea of just locking everyone in a room and not letting them out until they agree.

Above: Komplot Design and Erik Jørgensen Møbelfabrik chair, which pairs the sitters up for a tete-a-tete.

Below, Claus Bjerre and ParadiseParkDesignStudios produced these stools, which are lashed together: