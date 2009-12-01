advertisement
When Companies Rev Up Their Corporate Routines

By Dan Macsai1 minute Read

1. Air New Zealand’s Sexy Safety

When it comes to perfunctory preflight instructions, New Zealand’s national airline knows that less is more: Beyond piquing passenger interest, its “Bare Essentials of Safety” video — whose starring flight attendants wear nothing but body paint — has been viewed almost 5 million times on YouTube.

2. Canon’s Quick Fix

As part of their training, Canon repairmen played an Operation-style video game: When copier parts were dragged and dropped poorly, lights flashed and buzzers sounded. Ultimately, the players’ comprehension levels were 5% to 8% higher than those who used more traditional training techniques, such as manuals.

3. Bank of America’s Guitar Heroes

To liven up a standard card-services conference, Bank of America asked two employees to write a song about its merger with MBNA. Although their heartfelt performance — titled “One Bank,” and set to the tune of U2’s “One” — was ridiculed when it leaked onto the Internet, attendees gave it a standing ovation.

