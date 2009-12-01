Facebook and Twitter Offer Businesses Opportunities and Challenges

|Michael Jackson
10.3 million fans
|
Barack Obama
6.9 million supporters
|Vin Diesel
6.6 million fans
|VIPS
|Ashton Kutcher
3.9 million followers
|Ellen DeGeneres
3.6 million followers
|Britney Spears
3.6 million followers
|Face•book
n. 1: A service that “gives people the power to share and make the world more open and connected.” — Facebook 2: A “cyberland of rampant narcissism and wasted time.”
— Andy Ostroy, The Huffington Post
|Twit•ter
n. 1: “A real-time short-messaging service that works over multiple networks and devices.” — Twitter 2: “A playground for imbeciles, skeevy marketers, D-list celebrity half-wits, and pathetic attention seekers.” — Daniel Lyons, Newsweek
|300 million users. Valuation: $10 billion. “Cash-flow positive,” in 2009.
|STATUS
|20 million users. Valuation: $1 billion. “We spend more money than we make.”
|Share information with a closed group of friends.
|WHAT USERS DO
|Broadcast information to the world.
|Landing page, fan page, custom tabs for support, shopping, and feedback.
|TOOLS FOR BRANDS
|Live search, direct replies to people tweeting about the brand.
|Users surf the Best Buy inventory on the store’s fan page, then click “Get Advice” to solicit feedback from all of their friends, via a news-feed post, about the products they’re considering.
|DOING IT RIGHT
|Gabika99 @Starbucks Is there going to be a mobile app for those of us out here that avoid buying iPhones and iPods?
Starbucks @Gabika99 Yes, we’re working on mobile apps on other platforms as well.
|Procter & Gamble’s Pringles has nearly 3 million fans but hasn’t used any special tools or tabs — and hasn’t posted since July.
|MISSING OUT
|Dell has more than 30 accounts (@DellOutlet, @StudioDell, @TeamDell, etc.), dividing followers and clogging feeds.
|Burger King’s Whopper Sacrifice app, which had users unfriend 10 people for a free Whopper, set the blogosphere ablaze. Before the app was disabled, more than 230,000 users were sacrificed.
|BUILDING BUZZ
|For 10 days, Web-site builder Moonfruit offered users who mentioned its name the opportunity to win a MacBook Pro. Its brand was Twitter’s top trending topic for days, beating the Iran election.
|Hasbro forced the hugely popular Scrabble knockoff app off Facebook and sued its creators. Thousands of users joined protest groups, such as Save Scrabulous and #$@(*& off, hasbro.
|BIG-NAME BLUNDER
|When Fox aired episodes of Fringe and Glee with a live Twitter-feed overlay, viewers tuned out and bloggers called it “annoying” and “intrusive.” The experiment was discontinued.
