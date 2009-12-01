Seeing Double: Is It DWR or Someone Else?

Ronda 116 Chair // Aldo Ciabatti

Ciabatti’s stackable design is a café fixture throughout Europe, and until the fall of 2008, it was a DWR stalwart. “In good years, they sold 10,000,” says a spokesman for EMU, which makes the Ronda ($79) in Italy. DWR’s Café chair ($78) is made in China.

Sussex Credenza // Terence Woodgate

Manufactured by the Spanish company Punt Mobles, the Sussex ($4,000) was a DWR star until it was replaced by the Dover ($4,000) in 2008. Woodgate says that the Dover is a copy. Brunner’s response: “Clearly, he didn’t invent louvers.”

Chicago 8 Box Shelves // Blu Dot

DWR carried the Minneapolis-based company’s Chicago 8 Box shelves ($1,799) until replacing it with its own Lacuna ($1,800). At press time, DWR was “in the process of purging” the Lacuna, says chairman Glenn Krevlin.