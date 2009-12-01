Two months ago, the Heaths’ Made to Stick column challenged brands that sell themselves with “stick-on emotions” to start supporting real causes (“An Arms Race of Goodness,” October). One is already on the case. As part of its Touch of Comfort initiative, which launched in May, Downy has partnered with the Quilts for Kids charity to donate more than 3,000 coverlets made from recycled cotton to hospitalized children.
Fast Fix
In “Separate. And Equal” (October), we identified Cardinal Health as a $12 billion company. We should have specified that that number is its market value. Its fiscal 2009 revenues were $99.5 billion.