Freeze: The Antarctic Treaty Turns 50

1. The Weddell and Ross Seas continental shelves are believed to hold 50 billion barrels of oil. That’s more than double the known reserves in the U.S.

2. The Transantarctic Mountains have deposits of coal, gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and tin, but a moratorium on commercial mining is in place in Antarctica through 2048.

3. Antarctica’s biggest population center is the U.S.-operated McMurdo Station. In the summer, the community can swell to more than 1,000 people; this past winter, there were just 153.

4. Antarctica’s two-letter Internet suffix is “.aq.” Internet access is via satellite; a dish on Black Island provides 10-MB-per-second service to McMurdo.

5. Tourism is one of Antarctica’s two main industries. Antarctica had 37,858 tourists last year. Most visitors arrived by sea — a typical 10-day cruise to the region runs from $5,000 to $10,000 per person — and nearly all landed on the Antarctic Peninsula. No ship carrying more than 500 passengers may land in Antarctica.

6. Fishing is Antarctica’s other principal industry. The annual quota for the legal Antarctic krill fishery, centered in the Southern Ocean, is 4 million tons. The tiny crustacean is used to make feed for fish farms and omega-3 oils for health supplements.