Connecting to the Creative Geek

The rise in Twitter users has been nothing short of remarkable. It
has captured world-wide media attention and consequently sparked an
explosion of users — from approximately 2 million monthly visits a year
ago to 27 million today.
In our exploration of social media, we have draw several parallels to our pop culture trends. We’ve found Twitter is in-line with our Creative Geek trend.
The Creative Geek trend is about creating tech geeks by infusing
creativity into technology. In Twitter’s case, the microblogging site
was discovered by and for techies, and is extending to appeal to
non-techies. Twitter is riding this new trend in pop culture by
offering an accessible, manageable platform that allows users to
express themselves:
Accessible
To cross the chasm from early adopters to
early majority, it’s essential to develop a product that is accessible.
Twitter is a highly accessible web service. The premise revolves around
one key element: short, 140 character messages. What you do with those
messages is completely up to you.
Apple was built on a similar premise: cut the fat. A cell phone
doesn’t need dozens of buttons. No, five would do. Overcomplicating a
product can create a barrier-to-entry for many users.
Self-Expression
Self-expression puts the creative in the creative geek. Just as
Apple apps or Wii Mii’s allow for personal expression, hashtag games,
other platforms that use the Twitter API and tweets follow a similar
concept. #HesNotThatIntoYou is an example of a Twitter-type game. He’s
not into you because… Twitter games allow for users to get creative and
show an edgy side.
Twitter is also a platform to share opinions, favorite links and
industry insights to shape your personal or company brand. Mypict.me is
the #1 most visited site by Twitter users, according to Quantcast.com.
The photo sharing site illustrates the creative personality of Twitter
users.
Manageable
Though Twitter is not inherently complicated
— it’s very stripped down in fact — it can be re-purposed and
customized based on your objective. As Twitter is an API, it can be
re-purposed into many different formats to create a unique user
experience. HooteSuite, TweetDeck, TwitPic, WeFollow and TweetPhoto are
several uses of the Twitter API. The latter websites are the top sites
Twitter users follow according to Quantcast.
Twitter is riding the crest of a very large wave. Part of that wave is comprised of creative geeks that might…
