Connecting to the Creative Geek

The rise in Twitter users has been nothing short of remarkable. It has captured world-wide media attention and consequently sparked an explosion of users — from approximately 2 million monthly visits a year ago to 27 million today.

In our exploration of social media, we have draw several parallels to our pop culture trends. We’ve found Twitter is in-line with our Creative Geek trend.

The Creative Geek trend is about creating tech geeks by infusing

creativity into technology. In Twitter’s case, the microblogging site

was discovered by and for techies, and is extending to appeal to

non-techies. Twitter is riding this new trend in pop culture by

offering an accessible, manageable platform that allows users to

express themselves:

Accessible

To cross the chasm from early adopters to

early majority, it’s essential to develop a product that is accessible.

Twitter is a highly accessible web service. The premise revolves around

one key element: short, 140 character messages. What you do with those

messages is completely up to you.

Apple was built on a similar premise: cut the fat. A cell phone

doesn’t need dozens of buttons. No, five would do. Overcomplicating a

product can create a barrier-to-entry for many users.

Self-Expression

Self-expression puts the creative in the creative geek. Just as

Apple apps or Wii Mii’s allow for personal expression, hashtag games,

other platforms that use the Twitter API and tweets follow a similar

concept. #HesNotThatIntoYou is an example of a Twitter-type game. He’s

not into you because… Twitter games allow for users to get creative and

show an edgy side.

Twitter is also a platform to share opinions, favorite links and

industry insights to shape your personal or company brand. Mypict.me is

the #1 most visited site by Twitter users, according to Quantcast.com.

The photo sharing site illustrates the creative personality of Twitter

users.