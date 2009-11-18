HOW TO GET OUT OF THE BUSINESS-AS-USUAL TRAP

One of the main constraints that managers and executives face is time and related to that priority. The day-to-day business and its challenges, small fires and other problems are consuming all their energy and time. They are always so busy and their agenda’s are fully booked. There is hardly any time left to get lunch or even to go to the bathroom.

These time constraints prevent you also from having new ideas and new perspectives. They do not take time to detach, to reflect or to use others as sounding boards. Because of this behavior they are trapped in the trap of doing business in a way that it has been done for a long time.

But.. Today’s changing environment requires

a different approach and different perspectives. Otherwise you will not be the frontrunner, not even the survivor in your business.