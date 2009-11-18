The Big Pileup: Social Networking Sites

Metaphors abound in descriptions of social media sites today. They are “exploding,” the “next big thing,” the “new media revolution.” Here’s another that will be familiar to anybody who watches football: They’re the center of a big pileup.

Everybody — including job seekers, recruiters, marketers — is jumping on them, trying to get a piece of the action in the midst of a chaotic jumble. Sometimes you scoop up a new job lead or connect to a promising candidate. Or you come up empty-handed and a little bruised.

Some recent bits of data to consider:

51% of online U.S. adults utilize social networking sites (Forrester Research survey)

36% of job seekers have used at least one social networking site to help find a job (Yahoo! HotJobs poll)

80% of companies use or are planning to use social networking sites to fill vacant positions (Jobvite survey)

Hiring pros recently shared their insights about social networking sites as part of the Yahoo! HotJobs Recruiter Roundtable. It’s no surprise that they differ in their usage of the sites and in their opinions about effectiveness.

“It is important to remember that all of these technologies simply enhance the job search; they will never replace the face-to-face connections that are critical to a successful search,” says John Challenger, CEO of outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas.

Why stay on the sidelines? With careful execution, you can position yourself to get more rewards than bruises from piling on.

Challenger’s firm offers these tips that job seekers can use on social networking sites: