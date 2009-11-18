Need motivation to change the status quo?

Do we need more motivation to change the status quo than being told that the status quo isn’t going to change?

Trendwatching, one of the leading global trend firms, released its “10 Crucial Consumer Trends for 2010” today. Their first big trend for the coming year is entitled “Business As Usual” and suggests we lower our expectations for change. They write:

In 2010, prepare for ‘business as unusual’. For the first time, there’s a global understanding, if not a feeling of urgency

that sustainability, in every possible meaning of the word, is the only

way forward. How that should or shouldn’t impact consumer societies is

of course still part of a raging debate, but at least there is a debate. Meanwhile, in mature consumer societies, companies will have to do

more than just embrace the notion of being a good corporate citizen. To

truly prosper, they will have to ‘move with the culture’. This may mean

displaying greater transparency and honesty, or having conversations as

opposed to one-way advertising, or championing collaboration instead of

an us-them mentality. Or, it could be intrinsically about generosity

versus greed, or being a bit edgy and daring as opposed to safe and

bland.

Really? We shouldn’t expect to change things – even in our hyper-connected, everyone-can-launch-a-movement, technology-enabled society? What a bummer! I suppose we could take their advice and subscribe to a slow, painful year of seeing organizations of all types fail to change and meet our expectations. Or, we could redouble our efforts and say, to whoever will listen, through every means at our disposal – buying power, political action, media commentary, and more – that we are going to stand for slow change and more business as usual.

The world has to change if we decide to change it, right?

Its not all doom and gloom. The Trendwatching folks write “one only needs to

look at the Googles of this world to get a feel for ‘ business as

unusual’. So not surprisingly, the other nine trends in this briefing

all touch on doing things differently, driven by changing consumer

preferences and desires. Time to study and learn from those brands that

you think are already mirroring today’s more diverse, chaotic,

networked society, and then outdo them.”

I’m not satisfied. Let’s shoot for 10 out of 10.