Conference Organizers: Bag the Swag

Last weekend, I attended the 2009 Opportunity Green conference. There were some inspiring speakers with great messages. Len Sauers from P&G got me thinking about small changes across product lines that can make a big difference in the amount of resources consumed. Annie Leonard, who wrote The Story of Stuff , gave a jolting reminder of the waste built into our materials economy.

In light of all

this, another of my takeaways was weighing heavily on my conscience, and my

shoulder–the Swag Bag.

Looking

through my five-pound bag, I encountered piles of cardboard, paper, and plastic

wrapping–double-packaged disposable cardboard speakers, various logoed

notebooks and pens, and a stack of brochures and magazines. Some of the swag had

good intentions. We were encouraged to use our new set of bamboo dinnerware in

lieu of plastic utensils and a reusable water bottle and hand towel instead of

their disposable counterparts. But how many materials were used, even in these

supposedly sustainable gifts?And

how many people are going to carry these items around with them, even a week

from now? Not me.

Swag is one of the

biggest ways that conferences generate waste–it’s a $19 billion industry in the U.S. That’s

a lot of Customized Readymade Apparel and Products, if you’ll pardon my

acronym.

All of these

freebies have a high cost. This became especially clear to me after last weekend.

Conferences that are aimed at encouraging consumers to “reduce, reuse, recycle” should start lobbying to stop the meaningless gifting of promotional products.

As Annie Leonard said, we can’t afford to fill the world with more stuff. Let’s Bag the Swag.

Related:

Inside PopTech’s Solar-Powered Bag FLAP