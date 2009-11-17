advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

The Most Important Most-Important-Thing

According to a recent poll cited in Newsweek, the number of Americans who believe that global warming is caused by human activity is 36%. That’s down from 47% just a year ago. Only 57% of Americans believe the world is warming at all, down from 71% a year ago. So what has changed?

By david heitman2 minute Read

According to a recent poll cited in Newsweek, the number of Americans who believe that global warming is caused by human activity is 36%. That’s down from 47% just a year ago.

advertisement
advertisement

Only 57% of Americans believe the world is warming at all, down from 71% a year ago.

So what has changed? Have millions of Americans spent the last year studying the scientific evidence and changed their opinion?

Or does the bad economy loom so large that environmental concerns have taken the back seat of the Prius?

Supplanted by economic worries, environmental concerns have been relegated to a lower place on the list of national priorities, which are in essence the collective personal priorities of Americans concerned about job security and retirement.

It’s obvious, and even predictable, that environmental concerns would diminish in a recession. But here’s the truly remarkable part: It has also diminished the intensity of belief in global warming.

In other words, as a topic of public discourse wanes in importance, its believability suffers.

advertisement

The issue that once held a financially smug nation in its grip, and was making converts by the millions thanks to Al Gore and Co., has now lost its eco-mojo. It’s not only less important to folks—it’s become less credible.

The lesson to marketers and communicators here is that you can only promote one most-important-thing. People—both individuals, and collectively as societies—can be expected to focus on just one most-important-thing at a time. That’s part of the reason healthcare reform is stalled and sputtering.

If Maslov was right, there is a hierarchy of needs that allows concern for massive, academic, long-term issues like global warming only when unemployment is low and 401(k)s are secure. Healthcare reform fits somewhere in the middle between joblessness and climate change.

A corollary to all this is that as economics worsen, there is a tendency for people to invest less time in academic exploration of issues, and instead seek out familiarity in previously held beliefs. The polarization of liberal and conservative news media in the US is evidence of a national dialog that is fractionalizing into two predictable monologs with no converts being made by either side.

So just as every ad in every major magazine once promoted the advertiser’s environmental responsibility (that was so 18 months ago), now the message every company is trying to convey is their economic value in uncertain times.

Well, in good times or bad, the edict that there is only one most-important-thing is a foundational principle of branding. You can’t be everything to everybody. Stand for one clear thing, leave the remaining turf to competitors, and be the best in your category. Sure you shift the benefit statements from time to time for relevance with your audience, but the core of the brand and your deliverable must remain rock solid.

advertisement

In fact, that kind of tenacity is usually rewarded in tough times when your competitors are shape-shifting with the latest trends.

 

(C) 2009 David Heitman. All rights reserved.

david@thecreativealliance.com    303-665-8101    www.thecreativealliance.com

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

About the author

David's award-winning creative direction has been recognized in both consumer and B2B marketing contexts, specifically in the development of various creative themes, advertising campaigns, art direction, headlines and taglines for the agency's clients. With degrees in history and theology, he leverages a wealth of fascinating ideas, translating them into unique marketing directions. As brand strategist, David assists the agency's clients in building a compelling, systematic brand architecture, that enables them to increase their influence within their respective industries, while building long-term equity in their organizations. David has directed numerous video and multimedia productions for clients in a wide range of industries, including financial services, travel and tourism, consumer/retail and non-profit organizations. David oversees the agency's public relations and social media services, helping clients develop influential media relationships and also launch and maintain multiple, integrated social media platforms. Media strategy is also his responsibility when clients need to make wise, cost-effective advertising investments with measurable returns on investment in radio, television, web, print and out of home media. For nearly twenty years, David has served a wide variety of organizations as a speaker and consultant on topics including creativity theory, branding, business ethics and media literacy

More

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life