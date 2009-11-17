The Most Important Most-Important-Thing

According to a recent poll cited in Newsweek, the number of Americans who believe that global warming is caused by human activity is 36%. That’s down from 47% just a year ago.

Only 57% of Americans believe the world is warming at all, down from 71% a year ago.

So what has changed? Have millions of Americans spent the last year studying the scientific evidence and changed their opinion?

Or does the bad economy loom so large that environmental concerns have taken the back seat of the Prius?

Supplanted by economic worries, environmental concerns have been relegated to a lower place on the list of national priorities, which are in essence the collective personal priorities of Americans concerned about job security and retirement.

It’s obvious, and even predictable, that environmental concerns would diminish in a recession. But here’s the truly remarkable part: It has also diminished the intensity of belief in global warming.

In other words, as a topic of public discourse wanes in importance, its believability suffers.