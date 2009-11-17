First Look: Coke Juices Up Its MinuteMaid Packaging

The redesign involves the key brands, primarily MinuteMaid in the U.S., in the beverage behemoth’s juice portfolio. Unlike the Tropicana debacle, in which Arnell abandoned the juice brand’s visual heritage, MinuteMaid’s new design builds on elements of its own former identity, including the black rectangle and white logotype lettering. But it adds a green horizon mark, and fruit photography to buck up the idea that all this orangey flavor is not just chemicals, but the real thing.

Leading the charge on the redesign was Fast Company‘s own Masters of Design October cover boy, VP of design, David Butler. “We started the process working closely with the global juice team to understand the objectives and the strategy of growing our juice business,” Butler, reached at the big analyst summit in Atlanta this week, tells Fast Company. “This scalable, common identity was created to address a business challenge, not to simply update a package. This is truly designing on purpose.”

“With over 100 brands in our portfolio, this was a huge problem to solve,” says Butler. “We’ve created a scalable identity system that we can use across retail, equipment, trucks, POP, everything. It’s easy,” he says, “to look simple. It’s hard to be simple.”

For inspiration, members of the design team trekked to Brazil, to check out the fruit groves and the processing plants. “We were trying to connect to the source,” says Butler. The cartons’ leafy bower and green ribbon are intended to evoke those natural elements.

Key parts of the brand language were created by Duffy & Partners, Minneapolis (Duffy is a Fast Company expert blogger) and CMA in Houston in league with Coca Cola’s in-house design team. One of the key design elements in the design is the clever use of fruit photography. “Most juice brands throw the fruit on the table to make it look abundant,’ says Joe Duffy. “We needed to create a proprietary way of showing the fruit.” In league with photographer Terry Heffernan, Duffy styled the fruit so that there are two oranges on the bottom with a wedge of orange on the top to create a kind of ‘smile.’ The photography wraps around the side, so that if they are placed side by side in the refrigerator case, they create a sense of fruity abundance.