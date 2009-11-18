Vistaprint Disrupts a Six-Century-Old Industry

To understand how Vistaprint has become the world’s leading provider of printing services to small businesses , you need a brief overview of the printing industry.

People

buy printing services because of price, convenience, and quality. They

can easily compare printing companies across these dimensions. And

because printing companies depend on the same suppliers for printing

technology, they eventually all look the same.

Winning this game has come to depend on scale. He who prints more and can offer a lower price and capture more profit. Other than that, commonly accepted wisdom says there are few opportunities to establish a sustainable edge over others.

It

is precisely when industry players and experts have arrived at such a

conclusion that innovators can seize the advantage. When your

competitors think they have the answers they stop questioning how t o

do things better. When they settle on “best practices,” when you hear

them say “this is the way things are done,” or “it has worked this way

for years,” at that moment there may exist an opportunity to disrupt

your market by breaking the accepted rules.

As

it turns out, Vistaprint’s founder, Robert Keane, was a rule breaker.

Keane applied a key strategy to find that unattainable competitive

advantage. He refused to believe that printing is mostly a commodity

business that one can only win with scale and customer service.

Instead, Keane decided to focus on process innovation.

Coordinate to R ise A bove the C ompetition