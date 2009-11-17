Twitter Gets A Tune-Up, Turbo-Boost, and TV-Screen Polish

Twitter’s dev team and its app community must be working overtime at the moment–there seems to be a flurry of news about improvements, whole new features and various spit-and-polish activity. We’ve rounded it up for you.

U.K.’s Tweeps To Be on TV’s Cutting Edge?

This is possibly the biggest news of the day, and it comes courtesy of one of Britain’s big mobile phone operators Orange. The company today switched on its SMS-Twitter link, joining the other big national networks, but also added in a whole new feature: MMS picture sharing. The feature was announced in Twitter’s blog with the flattering phrase “The U.K. has had an outsized cultural impact on the world. From music to sports to literature…and now–MMS with Twitter.” It works by having cell phone users snap a pic with their phone, then send it to a special number that’s linked to Orange’s photo sharing Snapshot site. From there it gets Tweeted like a pic through regular systems like Twitpic–but in this case it’s perfect for the legion of tweens who have feature phones that can’t do smartphone full-Twitter tricks.

No surprises that image-integration into Tweets is becoming a big thing, though: Kodak (yes, really) has tapped the sharing power of Twitter, and struck up a partnership with Tweetphoto to boost real-time photo taking events and pic-sharing on the Web by co-developing apps.

But back to Orange, which handles cell phones in France, Spain, and Poland too: It also announced it’s made deals with U.K. TV operators to integrate Twitter into news programs, films, regular TV shows, and (horror of horror!) football games. That’s real football, with lots of foot-on-the-ball action–a sport held sacred by Brits. Hasn’t Orange heard of Fox’s terrible Glee and Fringe live TV-Twittering debacle? “We plan to enrich shows by allowing people to Tweet while the watch their favorite programmes” is how Orange’s director development and partnerships, Stephanie Hospital, puts it. But toying with footie is a risky game, and if Orange messes it up like Fox did, then “hospital” may suddenly be a very apt word.

Proper People Search in Twitter Apps

Most people access Twitter via a desktop or smartphone-top third-party app rather than visiting its home site, but until now these have only had limited functionality to help you find people you know on Twitter. That’s just changed, as Twitter’s announced a some new custom API handles to improve the search experience.