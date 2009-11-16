Modern Warfare 2 Banned in Russia, Still Making Oil Tycoon Money

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has been banned in Russia, less than a week after the game’s blockbuster release. The move is not surprising: In one controversial level of the game, players enter a Russian airport and kill innocent bystanders. Though the game gives you a choice whether you want to play the violent scene, the Russian government is removing the game from all stores. Activision is already seeking to release a sanitized version without the massacre into Russian stores soon.

This comes after the game company revealed that Modern Warfare 2 broke all previous sales record for video games. With 4.7 million copies sold on the first day in North America and the U.K. alone, the game generated $310 million in sales. To put that number in context, consider this: the hit Batman movie The Dark Knight grossed $158.3 million during its opening weekend.

Some estimates put the worldwide unit sales at 9 million for the first week. The original Modern Warfare sold over 14 million units.