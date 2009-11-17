Why You Need to Keep It Together

If you happen to arrive at one, you will see people scurrying about. Civilians will be fleeing the scene or standing back watching. It’s also very hot, really hot when an entire building is ablaze. Sirens are ringing and there is a lot of noise – shouting, machines churning, and fire hoses spraying. Firemen will be running toward the fire, and to a layman the scene may seem chaotic but trust me, skilled first responders know their jobs. If you are lucky, you might come across the fire battalion chief.

Talk about calm. You could stroll up to him or her, and ask about the weather. Yet their eyes are always in motion, scanning this way and that, watching for signs of trouble. But their voice is calm, perhaps even low and very calming. Whatever they might be feeling inside does not show outside.

Why?

Because their responsibility is to direct the response, and by remaining cool and collected they are able to keep everyone else at ease. This is vital to a crisis. If the leader comes unglued, then people become frightened.

So what does that means for us in management? Keep it together. If you are tense and upset, keep it to yourself. Never show fear. Your people need someone who is in control, or at least seems that way.